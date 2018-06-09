OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --In the wake of back to back NBA championships, it's all about the cool gear for the fans of Dub Nation.
There was a long line outside the Warriors team store at Oracle Arena when it opened at 7 a.m., Saturday. Fans wanted to buy freshly minted Warriors 2018 championship gear.
"I'm tired, I was at the watch party last night at Oracle but I had to come a get some t-shirts to remember the Dub Dynasty," said Warriors fan Akilah Byrd from Union City.
Some of those T-shirts say: "Back 2 Back Champions" and "Did it for the Bay, Again."
For others, it's all about the 2018 champs cap.
"I was first in line to grab one of these, what a game last night what a team, now I've got the hat," said Warriors fan Jimmy Walton.
Warriors retail managers tried to pre-order as much championship merchandise as they could. Managers say there is a six hat limit per customer.
2017 championship hats sold out fast last season.
Warriors retail managers declined to say how lucrative championship merchandise sales are for the team.
"I can't share that info but we've been number one in sales for the NBA for the last four years," said Jeff Knepp, Warriors retail manager.
Extended hours at all Bay Area team stores continue through this weekend.
Long lines at Warriors team store @ Oracle, DubNation trying to snag some NBA Champs swag. #DubsOn7 pic.twitter.com/Ddv69jATCI— Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) June 9, 2018