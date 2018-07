Warriors championship parade had many highlights

EMBED >More News Videos Golden State Warriors fans were treated to up close and personal appearances from their favorite players during the parade in Oakland. Here's a look at Steph Curry as he threw candy and hyped up the crowds.

The barricades that held back a million excited Golden State Warriors fans during the championship parade through Oakland are coming down.It's time to put the city of Oakland back together again.Signs of the massive celebration were everywhere. The rush was on just about everywhere.Long lines of revelers queued up to catch BART at Lake Merritt.Then there was the mad dash to get here to the Steph Curry Under Armour Pop Up Store at 15th and Broadway.It opened once the parade wrapped up."This is unreleased footwear, colors you can't get anywhere else, on line, nowhere else in the world so for 48 hours this is where it is," Justin Brown with Under Armour said.For these Curry Fives in bronze and white, this super fan got in line at seven a.m."Steph Curry is such a big inspiration to me, he's worked through injuries now he's on top," Kirk Robles said.The pop-up shop featured limited edition adult sized shoes but that didn't stop kids from coming in to check out the merchandise.Still - the highlight of the day, of course was the parade.Deangelo Austin, 8, said, "I loved the parade, I like to see Steph Curry and stuff he looked hecka cool."