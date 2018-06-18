BOAT ACCIDENT

Boaters rescued from capsizing sailboat near San Francisco's Lands End

SAN FRANCISCO --
The U.S. Coast Guard and San Francisco Fire Department officials saved a man in distress in the Bay waters near Lands End and also prevented a sailboat from capsizing Monday afternoon. According to fire spokesman Jonathan Baxter, around 2:15 p.m., fire officials received a report of a damaged sailboat with 4 people aboard nearly capsizing in the Mile Rock area.

RELATED: 1 dead, 1 rescued in Tomales Bay boating accident

In addition, they learned that a man had been thrown overboard and was in distress, Baxter said. Coast Guard officials, with help from firefighters, were able to assist the man in the distress, as well as the rest of the boaters.

The man suffered injuries not considered life-threatening. He and the other boaters were taken to Marin County for evaluation, according to Baxter. The boat was brought upright and is being towed to safety.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
boat accidentcoast guardboatsSFFDrescueboatingSan Francisco
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
BOAT ACCIDENT
Officials reveal name of boat after debris washed ashore in Pacifica
Body found near San Joaquin River identified as missing Daly City boater
4 displaced after sailboat sinks in Pacifica
Sailboat sinks after being being pulled off beach in Pacifica during salvage effort
More boat accident
Top Stories
4 Thai soccer team members rescued from cave
Mother and daughter shot and killed in Antioch
Rescue mission to free 12 boys, coach trapped in Thai cave is underway
Netflix removing online review system
As fires rage in California, Bay Area firefighters deployed throughout state
Costco Polish dog pulled from food court menu
Warriors re-sign Kevin Durant
Pleasanton Police ask public for help identifying a man caught naked on camera
Show More
Number of homeless up in Sonoma County because of North Bay fires
Suspects caught on video beating elderly man in LA
EXCLUSIVE: 3 East Bay teens save drowning woman's life
Starbucks employee fired after mocking stuttering customer in Philly
Weather Forecast for Sunday
More News