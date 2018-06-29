Trump says he'll name high court pick on July 9

WASHINGTON --President Donald Trump tells reporters aboard Air Force One he plans to announce his choice to succeed retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy on July 9.
The president says he is considering two women among a group of at least five potential candidates for the nation's high court. Trump says as many as seven candidates may be interviewed.
Trump was asked Friday if he plans to ask potential nominees their views on abortion rights and Roe v. Wade. He responded, "That's not a question I'll be asking."
Trump says he thinks that is "inappropriate to discuss."
He plans to begin interviewing possible candidates Monday but may meet with some this weekend in New Jersey.
Trump says of the candidates under consideration, "It's a great group of intellectual talent."
Below is the text of the letter Justice Anthony Kennedy sent to President Donald Trump announcing his retirement from the U.S. Supreme Court. It is dated June 27, 2018.
My dear Mr. President,
This letter is a respectful and formal notification of my decision, effective July 31 of this year, to end my regular active status as an Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, while continuing to serve in a senior status, as provided in 28 U.S.C 371 (b).
For a member of the legal profession it is the highest of honors to serve on this Court. Please permit me by this letter to express my profound gratitude for having had the privilege to seek in each case how best to know, interpret, and defend the Constitution and the laws that must always conform to its mandates and promises.
Respectfully and sincerely,
Anthony M. Kennedy