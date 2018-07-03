GHOST SHIP FIRE

PHOTOS: Courtroom sketches from when Ghost Ship fire plea deal reached

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Sketches show the courtroom where a plea deal was reached for the defendants in the deadly Ghost Ship fire case on Tuesday, July 3, 2018. (Sketch by Vicki Behringer)</span></div>
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Ghost Ship warehouse master tenant Derick Almena and creative director Max Harris pleaded no contest Tuesday to 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter for the fire at the warehouse in December 2016 that killed 36 people.

VIDEO: Attorneys, victim's father speak about Ghost Ship fire plea deal

Here are sketches by Vicki Behringer from inside the courtroom when the deal was reached.

