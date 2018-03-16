  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
AccuWeather forecast: Friday evening

Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your ABC7 AccuWeather forecast for Friday evening. (KGO)




VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your AccuWeather forecast

Tonight will be partly cloudy and chilly with scattered cold showers. Overnight lows will range from upper 30s to low 40s. Tomorrow will bring occasional sunny breaks, but we can also expect scattered cold showers into the early evening hours. Sunday and Monday will be sunnier, drier, and milder, but another rainy pattern will begin on Tuesday.

Concord 57
Oakland 56
Redwood City 56
San Francisco 54
San Jose 58
Santa Rosa 56

RELATED: The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Coast
Tonight: Scattered Cold Showers
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Cold Showers
Highs: Low 50s

East Bay
Tonight: Scattered Cold Showers
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Cold Showers
Highs: Mid 50s

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Scattered Cold Showers
Lows: Near 40
Tomorrow: Scattered Cold Showers
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s

North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Scattered Cold Showers
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Scattered Cold Showers
Highs: Mid 50s

Peninsula
Tonight: Scattered Cold Showers
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Cold Showers
Highs: Mid 50s

South Bay
Tonight: Scattered Cold Showers
Lows: Low 40s
Tomorrow: Scattered Cold Showers
Highs: Upper 50s

Sunday:
Mostly Sunny & Milder
Highs: Mid 50s Coast to Low 60s Inland
