6 Napa High School football players charged in hazing scandal, 11 still under investigation

The Napa County District Attorney's Office filed charges Friday against six Napa High School football players in the hazing scandal that has shaken the school and community. (KGO-TV)

NAPA, Calif. (KGO) --
The Napa County District Attorney's Office filed charges Friday against six Napa High School football players in the hazing scandal that has shaken the school and community.

RELATED: Napa High School football coach quits amid hazing scandal

The office did not file charges against a coach for not reporting alleged hazing incidents.

Eleven other students, also football players, are still under investigation.

The Napa Valley Unified School District released this statement following news of the charges: As the DA's process moves forward, we will concentrate on healing, support for all students and ensuring a safe learning and athletic environment.

In March, the Napa Police Department referred its investigation to the district attorney's office for prosecution. Police conducted a separate investigation of more than a dozen members of the football team for potential criminal charges related to hazing and assault.

EXCLUSIVE: Expelled Napa student accused in hazing speaks out

In its investigation, Napa police also named a football coach for failing to report the incident, which is mandatory under California law.

Police said 16 students were identified as possible victims. Nine students were expelled as a result of the school district's investigation, which included retaining a law firm working with private detectives.

EXCLUSIVE: Napa football player accused of hazing fights to clear his name

One student, Johnny Torres -- a straight-A, honors student and JV team captain -- had his expulsion overturned by the county school board.

Torres spoke exclusively to ABC7 I-Team Reporter Dan Noyes back in February. That report is here: Expelled Napa student accused in hazing speaks out
newshazinghigh school sportshigh school footballstudentsteacherassaultcrimeI-TeamNapa
