EXCLUSIVE: Napa County Superintendent of Schools speaks on hazing

NAPA, Calif. (KGO) --ABC7 News reporter Wayne Freedman spoke exclusively today with Barbara Nemko Ph. D., Napa County Superintendent of Schools.
Superintendent Nemko told ABC7's Wayne Freedman today the county board hears appeals and looks only at due process issues in reviewing the expulsions. She also said she believed the best outcome would have been for the Napa County District Attorney to decline to prosecute any Napa Valley High School students.
The Napa County Board of Education has already overturned the expulsion of one student issued by the Napa School District. That student, Johnny Torres and his family spoke exclusively with ABC7 I-Team Reporter Dan Noyes last month about his case.
Nemko has never spoken publicly about the hazing scandal before today but she did write a letter to the editor of a local Napa newspaper explaining her board's role in deciding to overturn Johnny Torres' expulsion.
The ABC7 I-Team has learned that 2 more students are appealing their suspensions and will have a hearing before the Napa County Board of Ed on Wednesday, May 31st.
A total of 9 Napa Valley High School students, all football players were suspended and ordered expelled by the Napa School District. The district rescinded the expulsions of 4 of the 9 according to our sources. Today, only 4 of the 9 students expelled remain expelled. One student has yet to have a hearing before the Napa School District while two others are appealing to the County School Board.
