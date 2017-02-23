The Alameda County Sheriff's Department is confirming the death of Deputy Sheriff Michael Foley who was hit by prisoner bus Wednesday.60-year-old Foley was reporting to work Wednesday in Dublin when he was struck. The driver, a fellow law enforcement officer says he did not know Foley.Foley slipped into unconsciousness on the way to the hospital and never woke up.Foley was wearing dark clothing while walking through the transportation parking lot near the Santa Rita Jail.Foley was a nine-year veteran of the Sheriff's Department and also served with the Concord Police Department.