OFFICER KILLED

Alameda County Officials mourn deputy killed in jail bus accident

EMBED </>More News Videos

Alameda County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Foley died at 11:30 a.m. Thursday morning at John Muir Hospital in Walnut Creek surrounded by his family following Wednesday's tragic bus crash at an East Bay jail. (KGO-TV)

CONCORD, Calif. --
Alameda County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Foley died at 11:30 a.m. Thursday morning at John Muir Hospital in Walnut Creek surrounded by his family following Wednesday's tragic bus crash at an East Bay jail.

RELATED: Alameda County Deputy Sheriff hit by bus dies

Foley worked for the Alameda County Sheriff's Department for almost 10 years to help put his son through college. Before that, he spent almost 30 years with the Concord Police Department, which is also reeling from his sudden death.

"From what we hear from his supervisors, even though he was 60-years-old, he ran circles around all these young kids," said Sgt. Ray Kelly.

Foley showed up for work at the Santa Rita jail in Dublin an hour early Wednesday morning. In the dark parking lot at 6 a.m., a bus going to pick up bag lunches for inmates accidentally struck Foley, who suffered serious head trauma that led to his death.

Kelly says the driver was friends with Foley. "He loved Mike. He is also a victim of this."

RELATED: Alameda Co. Sheriff's deputy hit by bus at Santa Rita jail

Because it's a line-of-duty death he will have an official law enforcement funeral with all the bells and whistles. It will include a motorcade and officers coming to the Bay Area next week from all across the county to pay their respects.
Related Topics:
newsaccidentofficer killedtraffic fatalitiesfuneralsheriffConcord
Load Comments
OFFICER KILLED
Alameda Co. Sheriff's Dept. confirms death of Deputy Sheriff hit by bus
CHP officer dies after Sacramento motorcycle crash
Alameda Co. Sheriff's Deputy hit by bus at Santa Rita Jail
Wife of slain off-duty Richmond officer speaks out
More officer killed
NEWS
Father offers $50K reward after son killed playing Pokemon Go
Homeland Security chief John Kelly: There will be 'no mass deportations'
Kim Jong Nam was exposed to nerve agent: police
Fatal drug overdoses more than doubled since 1999, CDC finds
More News
Top Stories
Toxic, difficult flood cleanup begins for San Jose families
Father offers $50K reward after son killed playing Pokemon Go
Flood evacuations reduced in San Jose, major damage remains
Santa Clara Co. asks federal judge to stop Trump's sanctuary city order
Santa Cruz Police Chief slams Homeland Security after immigration raids
Nancy Pelosi meets with immigration advocates
Bay Area Mountain Lions become reluctant celebrities
Show More
Alameda Co. Sheriff's Dept. confirms death of Deputy Sheriff hit by bus
SF shipyard owners threatening to shut down due to dispute
San Jose crews begin to mop up after flood
VIDEO: Oakland A's pitcher John Axford predicts Oscar winners
Michael Finney answers consumer questions floods
More News
Top Video
Toxic, difficult flood cleanup begins for San Jose families
Father offers $50K reward after son killed playing Pokemon Go
Santa Clara Co. asks federal judge to stop Trump's sanctuary city order
San Jose flood nearly washes out family's East Coast trip
More Video