MEMORIAL DAY

Anti-Trump float amuses, angers at Mill Valley Memorial Day parade

An anti-Trump float is seen in Mill Valley, Calif. on Monday, May 29, 2017. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
MILL VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) --
An anti-Trump float amused and angered a crowd at a Mill Valley Memorial Day Parade Monday.

In the middle of red white and blue flags and floats, there was Fabrice Florin's political statement, which was part satire, and part puppet show.

RELATED: Full list of Bay Area Memorial Day events

The Mill Valley artist and activist created a theater on wheels with a mini Donald Trump and Lady Liberty towering over him. Fake Trump tweets flashed across an electronic ticker tape machine, and Lady Liberty scolds the president by hitting him on the head with her to torch.


"For those of us who are artists, we are trying to vent our frustration through art about the current administration," said Florin.

Volunteers with the Mill Valley community action network marched alongside the anti-Trump float, inviting the crowd to sing a musical version of the Emma Lazarus poem, which begins, "give me your tired, your poor."

Many folks on the parade route found the parody hilarious, but others said it was totally inappropriate on Memorial Day. "It's not the place for this, what about the kids who've died in Afghanistan? It's all narcissism here in safe Marin County," said Marin County resident Rory.

Click here for more stories on Memorial Day.
Related Topics:
newsmemorial dayveteransarmynavyair forcemarinespresidioMill Valley
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
FULL LIST: Memorial Day events in Bay Area
MEMORIAL DAY
Fallen service members honored in SF
Hundreds gather in Milpitas for Memorial Day
Memorial Day by the numbers
President Trump speaks at Arlington National Cemetery
More memorial day
NEWS
Tiger kills zookeeper at Hamerton Zoo Park in England
2 killed, 6 hurt in Alameda rollover crash
VIDEO: Thieves strike Rancho Cucamonga Apple store in broad daylight
Deadline nears to vote on names for 2 osprey chicks born in Richmond
More News
Top Stories
Hundreds gather in Milpitas for Memorial Day
2 killed, 6 hurt in Alameda rollover crash
Jupiter police say Tiger Woods arrested in Florida for DUI
VIDEO: Thieves strike Rancho Cucamonga Apple store in broad daylight
Deadline nears to vote on names for 2 osprey chicks born in Richmond
Elderly couple fends off intruder during attack in San Jose
Inspectors at Dublin water park after boy flew off slide
Show More
Valor Games Far West in Alameda needs volunteers
FULL LIST: Memorial Day events in Bay Area
President Trump speaks at Arlington National Cemetery
Memorial Day by the numbers
Firefighters control 2-alarm grass fire in Oakland
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2016-2017
PHOTOS: Amsterdam Rainbow Dress displayed at SF City Hall
PHOTOS: Dubs art on display at Oakland exhibit
PHOTOS: 2017 Bay to Breakers race in San Francisco
More Photos