At least 5 dead in shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport -- WATCH LIVE

All seems calm now but the police aren't letting anyone out of the airport - at least not the area where I am. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

The police said there is one shooter and five victims. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

A suspect has been detained after five people were fatally shot and at least nine injured at the Fort Lauderdale, Florida, international airport today.Terminal 2 was evacuated after the shooting where at least nine people were initially reported injured.Officials say a military ID was found on the suspect and he was wearing some kind of uniform.Police are investigating reports of additional shots fired at Ft. Lauderdale airport Terminal 1, 4 and parking garage, but no other victims have been reported.The sheriff's office said an emergency call was received about 12:55 p.m. ET and the incident took place in the baggage claim area.Former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer tweeted about the incident from the airport around 1 p.m. ET saying, "Shots have been fired. Everyone is running."News helicopters hovering over the scene showed hundreds of people standing on the tarmac as an ambulance drove by and numerous law enforcement officers rushed to the scene.The ATF responded to the scene to assist local law enforcement.Officials say flights are being delayed and rescheduled at this time.People are being moved to different terminals of the airport to get them to their destination.President Obama has been briefed on the shooting and will be kept updated, the White House said.