CELESTE GUAP

Attorney discusses settlement for Abuslin police sex scandal case

The Oakland City Council has approved a nearly $1 million settlement with the woman who says she was sexually assaulted by several police officers. (KGO-TV)

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) --
The Oakland City Council has approved a nearly $1 million settlement with the woman who says she was sexually assaulted by several police officers.

Council members voted 7 to 1 in favor of the payout to 19-year-old Jasmine Abuslin. She was at the center of a sex scandal that rocked the city's police department. Four Oakland police officers were fired.
I-TEAM: Jasmine Abuslin's new life began in safe house with armed guards

"I as a taxpayer am paying their salaries. Especially when it comes to public safety to protect my daughters and my neighbors daughters and for them to commit those actions it's irresponsible," said Noel Gallo, Oakland city councilmember

Abuslin's attorney, John Burris, held a news conference today to discuss the settlement. Her lawsuits against other police agencies are still pending.

Related
Richmond city manager speaks out about firing officers over sex scandal
Contra Costa Co. DA to charge retired Oakland police captain in sex scandal
CELESTE GUAP
Oakland council debates $1M settlement for former prostitute Jasmine Abuslin
'Celeste Guap' testifies for 1st time
Anne Kirkpatrick sworn in as Oakland's new police chief
Richmond officials speak on changes to disciplinary action in sex scandal
More Celeste Guap
