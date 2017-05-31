Baby goat badly burned in Milpitas grass fire dies

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --A baby goat badly burned during a grass fire in Milpitas last week has died.
The baby goat was among a small herd of goats that became trapped between the flames and a fence last Thursday.
VIDEO: Goats flee fast-moving grass fire in Milpitas
Most managed to escape with minor burns, but the young female's injuries were much more significant.
She was transported to UC Davis where she had been in very critical condition, until she died Tuesday night.
The shelter manager for Animal Care and Services in San Jose said all the other goats have been placed in either farm sanctuaries or taken by private citizens known to be responsible, and knowledgeable people who will provide the appropriate care for the goats.
San Jose Animal Services cared for at least 10 of the 15 goats after the fire. Their injuries included first, second and third degree burns.
Perhaps the best indication of how much they suffered was how quiet they were after the fire. "They do have emotions, so I'm sure they are traumatized. They lost their home, they had to run for their lives," veterinarian Sharon Ostermann said.
The injured goats were surrendered by the Milpitas property owner after the fire. He kept five goats that did not appear to be injured.
The shelter is seeking donations to help pay for the expenses, while they took care of the goats.
