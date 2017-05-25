TRANSPORTATION

BART Board of Directors swears in a new transit police chief

EMBED </>More Videos

BART's board of directors swore in Carlos Rojas as the new chief of the transit agency's Police Department this morning during their regular meeting in Oakland. (KGO-TV )

OAKLAND, Calif. --
BART's board of directors swore in Carlos Rojas as the new chief of the transit agency's Police Department this morning during their regular meeting in Oakland.

"I just want to thank you for this opportunity and this privilege to be the chief of the BART police," Rojas said, shortly after posing for a photo with the board.

"I really view it as an honor to serve as a police chief in this capacity," for the people who rely on BART for transportation, Rojas said.

Rojas served as chief of the Santa Ana Police Department for five years before coming to the Bay Area and has 27 years of law enforcement experience as well as expertise in community-oriented policing practices and homeland security issues.

He will be BART's first Latino police chief, according to the transit agency.

Grace Crunican, BART's general manager, announced the hire last month.

"The Police Department has been moving in the right direction, and I am confident that our new chief will accelerate our efforts to increase the visibility of police officers on our trains and in our stations," Crunican said in a statement back in April.

The new chief took a moment Thursday morning to recognize the agency's civilian review board, thanking them for taking the time to come in for the swearing-in ceremony.
Related Topics:
newsBARTpolicepolice chieftraffictrainstransportationOakland
(Copyright 2017 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Load Comments
TRANSPORTATION
BART accused of spying on passengers with new app
Caltrain asking public to vote on train car redesign
U2 breaks concert curfew in Santa Clara
U2 concert expected to bring traffic, noise to Levi's Stadium neighborhood
More transportation
NEWS
Block on Trump travel ban upheld by 4th Circuit
Survey finds record number of homeless living in Alameda County
Trump's schedule for his foreign trip
Girl in critical condition after Manchester attack is 'a fighter,' family says
Trump blasts NATO allies for not paying fair share
More News
Top Stories
Survey finds record number of homeless living in Alameda County
San Jose school gets hundreds of books after being vandalized
Facebook's Zuckerberg delivers Harvard graduation speech
Federal appeals court rules against Trump's revised travel ban
Vegetation fire burns near East Milpitas neighborhood
Body found at Bernal Heights Park in SF
SJ jury begins deliberations in jail guards' murder trial
Show More
Police chief: Manchester searches turn up valuable info
Queen visits Manchester bombing victims
San Leandro asking for help in locating missing woman
US airstrike in Mosul caused explosion, killed more than 100 Iraqis
Big Sur landslide will take months to repair
More News
Top Video
San Jose school gets hundreds of books after being vandalized
Federal appeals court rules against Trump's revised travel ban
Vegetation fire burns near East Milpitas neighborhood
Body found at Bernal Heights Park in SF
More Video