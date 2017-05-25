BART's board of directors swore in Carlos Rojas as the new chief of the transit agency's Police Department this morning during their regular meeting in Oakland."I just want to thank you for this opportunity and this privilege to be the chief of the BART police," Rojas said, shortly after posing for a photo with the board."I really view it as an honor to serve as a police chief in this capacity," for the people who rely on BART for transportation, Rojas said.Rojas served as chief of the Santa Ana Police Department for five years before coming to the Bay Area and has 27 years of law enforcement experience as well as expertise in community-oriented policing practices and homeland security issues.He will be BART's first Latino police chief, according to the transit agency.Grace Crunican, BART's general manager, announced the hire last month."The Police Department has been moving in the right direction, and I am confident that our new chief will accelerate our efforts to increase the visibility of police officers on our trains and in our stations," Crunican said in a statement back in April.The new chief took a moment Thursday morning to recognize the agency's civilian review board, thanking them for taking the time to come in for the swearing-in ceremony.