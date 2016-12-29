MARIJUANA

Bay Area lawmakers concerned about marijuana and driving
EMBED </>More News Videos

Two Bay Area lawmakers say there's nothing in the newly passed Proposition 64 that says smoking pot while driving is illegal. (KGO-TV)

By
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) --
Two Bay Area lawmakers say there's nothing in the newly passed Proposition 64 that says smoking pot while driving is illegal.

RELATED: Prop 64 legalizing recreational marijuana passes, what you need to know

Under Proposition 64 you can not drive with an open container of marijuana in your car. State Senator Jerry Hill of San Mateo says that's not good enough. "It didn't say anything about if you were driving and smoking a marijuana cigarette or joint while driving or ingesting a brownie at the same time."

Hill and assemblyman Evan Low (D-Silicon Valley) of Campbell have introduced Senate Bill 65, which would close a loophole in the law.

"This legislation now makes it consistent with alcohol use in a vehicle," said Hill. "Consistent in the sense now when you drive a vehicle and you have a marijuana cigarette that will be either an infraction or a misdemeanor."

A smoke shop customer in Redwood City, who didn't want to be identified, told us it sounded like a good idea. "Marijuana does impair your driving and your motor abilities and so having that be different than drinking alcohol behind the wheel, it doesn't make sense."

Melissa Land of Woodside agreed for a different reason. "If we were to, for example, allow you to smoke marijuana while driving but not drink alcohol," Land said. "That could cause a bit of an uproar and it would diminish the ability of the public to accept it."

Smoking pot or drinking alcohol while driving is different than actually being impaired, which is always illegal, but there isn't an equivalent of a breathalyzer for marijuana. That's a different issue.
Related Topics:
newsmarijuanamedical marijuana2016 california propslawslegislationSan MateoSanta Clara
(Copyright ©2016 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MARIJUANA
Cop lets teen do 200 push-ups for pot offense
Prop 64 results in plea deal for San Rafael man
Robin Williams, Tupac arrested for allegedly having $69K of pot in Arizona
Jets' Brandon Marshall: Pain pills killed memories of 3-TD game
More marijuana
NEWS
Russian at SF consulate calls diplomat expulsion 'unfriendly step'
Woman arrested for Bay Area mail theft
BART police search for man in Transbay Tube, causing delays
Obama Hits Russia, the Gym and the Beach
More News
Top Stories
NorCal Uber driver discovers child sex trafficking ring
Russian Consulate in SF in uneasy after sanctions
Ex-fiance of former 49er shares domestic violence experience
Russian at SF consulate calls diplomat expulsion 'unfriendly step'
EXCLUSIVE: Oakland football player with leukemia inspires Warriors
Eagle eggs expected to hatch -- WATCH LIVE
Families on both sides of Target stabbing search for justice
Show More
How Russia Sanctions May Put Trump in a Bind: Experts
Great Polar Bear plunge tops weekend events in San Francisco
Police: drunk mom crashes in Healdsburg, leaving son injured
BART police search for man in Transbay Tube, causing delays
Ring stolen from soldier's mausoleum in Contra Costa County
More News
Top Video
ABC7 News Evening Digest: Thursday
Russian Consulate in SF in uneasy after sanctions
Russian at SF consulate calls diplomat expulsion 'unfriendly step'
Ex-fiance of former 49er shares domestic violence experience
More Video