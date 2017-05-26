NEWS

Building that partially collapsed in Oakland was set to open next year

The building was set to open sometime next year, but there's no word on whether Friday's accident may set it back. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Twelve construction workers were taken to the hospital after a building collapsed on Broadway near Piedmont Avenue in Oakland on Friday.

The site of the collapse may be familiar to Bay Area car buyers and the current project developer has ties to former President Bill Clinton.

From 2011 to 2014, the corner of Broadway and Hawthorne was home to Bay City Chevrolet. In fact, even today Google Map shows the dealership and all the cars on the lot, even though the cars are gone and the dealership has been demolished.

The city approved the project in late 2014, a $150 million mixed-use building with seven stories, 423 apartment units and 21,000 square feet of commercial space.

Developer renderings show how it will look.

The developer is CityView, based in Los Angeles. It has buildings in San Francisco and the project underway in Oakland.

The CityView co-founder and current chairman is Henry Cisneros, HUD secretary to President Bill Clinton.

The building was set to open sometime next year, but there's no word on whether Friday's accident may set it back.

