SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --Chipotle restaurants across San Jose are holding a fundraiser for flood victims today. They're donating 100 percent of the proceeds to the San Jose flood victims' relief fund.
If you go, make sure you tell the cashier you're supporting the cause or show a flyer on your smartphone.
RESOURCES: How you can help donate to victims of the flooding in San Jose
