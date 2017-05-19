NEWS

Danville police investigate reports of shots fired during Costco smash and grab robbery

This is an image of police at the scene of a smash and grab and shooting at the Costco in Danville on Friday, May 19, 2017. (KGO-TV )

DANVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --
Police tell ABC7 that shots were fired during a smash and grab robbery at the Costco in Danville.

This is the second robbery at this same Costco this month.


Police say two suspects wearing masks and hoodies shamed merchandise chases with a bat. Employees tried to intervene and shots were fired but no one was hurt.

A third suspect was the getaway driver, seen in a silver Toyota Camry with paper plates.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

Related Topics:
newsshootingsmash and grabarmed robberyrobberycostcopoliceinvestigationDanville
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
1 in custody, 2 sought after attempted burglary at Costco in Danville
NEWS
White House doesn't dispute Trump called Comey a 'nut job' to Russians
Current White House staffer caught up in Russia probe, source says
In nod to Comey story, aide shares video of Clinton avoiding hug
AT&T union workers strike over commission, health benefits
More News
Top Stories
Santa Cruz expecting big crowds as temperatures surge
SJ school evacuated after explosive threat
Second Chances: 'I survived jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge'
Video shows school employee lifting student by neck
Imagine Dragons to honor Chris Cornell at Billboard Awards
AT&T union workers strike over commission, health benefits
5 confirmed cases of botulism from NorCal gas station food
Show More
Prosecutors: Times Square crash suspect claimed he wanted to 'kill them all'
Police: Toddler locked in cage, newborn alone in Pa. home
4 hospitalized after horrific crash in Oakland Hills
Ex-US Rep. Anthony Weiner pleads guilty in sexting case
Report: State auditor says UC Santa Cruz altered survey responses
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 1 dead, dozens injured after car hit pedestrians in New York's Times Square
PHOTOS: NorCal couple has breathtaking wedding on top of Mt.Everest
PHOTOS: New river otter pups on display at Oakland Zoo
PHOTOS: Roots of Peace founders found inspiration in Princess Diana
More Photos