Police tell ABC7 that shots were fired during a smash and grab robbery at the Costco in Danville.This is the second robbery at this same Costco this month.Police say two suspects wearing masks and hoodies shamed merchandise chases with a bat. Employees tried to intervene and shots were fired but no one was hurt.A third suspect was the getaway driver, seen in a silver Toyota Camry with paper plates.