DANVILLE, Calif. (KGO) --Police tell ABC7 that shots were fired during a smash and grab robbery at the Costco in Danville.
This is the second robbery at this same Costco this month.
2nd robbery this month at Danville Costco @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/gsFwbinISc— Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) May 19, 2017
Police say two suspects wearing masks and hoodies shamed merchandise chases with a bat. Employees tried to intervene and shots were fired but no one was hurt.
A third suspect was the getaway driver, seen in a silver Toyota Camry with paper plates.
Active scene at Danville Costco following 2nd robbery in a month @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/PQhQYheyTC— Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) May 19, 2017
Danville PIO-1215p 2 suspects masks & hoodies, smash case w/hammer, employee intervened, shots fired, no one shot, customer treated 4 shock— Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) May 19, 2017
A third suspect was the getaway driver in a silver Camry with paper plates #Danville @Costco robbery 2nd time this month— Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) May 19, 2017