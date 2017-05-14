NEWS

Daughter killed, mother hospitalized in Fremont crash

EMBED </>More Videos

Northbound Fremont Boulevard is closed between Ferry Lane and Paseo Padre Parkway as police investigate a fatal traffic collision, according to Fremont police. (KGO-TV )

FREMONT, Calif. --
Northbound Fremont Boulevard is closed between Ferry Lane and Paseo Padre Parkway as police investigate a fatal traffic collision, according to Fremont police.

One southbound lane of Fremont Boulevard is open.

Traffic investigators responded to the collision at 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of Fremont Boulevard and Darwin Drive, police said.

RELATED: Concord police chase ends in fatal crash

The collision involved two vehicles, each carrying two people.

RELATED: Friends remember Alameda Co. Deputy killed in crash

Police say a black Toyota Yaris was making a left-hand turn from southbound Fremont Blvd onto eastbound Darwin Drive when it collided with a blue Chevy Malibu traveling northbound on Fremont Boulevard.

The passenger in the black Yaris was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the victim was an 18-year-old female. The driver of the Yaris was the victim's mother, she suffered major but non-life threatening injuries.



The driver of the Malibu was a 23-year-old adult male and the right front passenger, a 25-year-old adult male, are both Union City residents. The two men sustained minor injuries and were transported to local hospitals.



Investigators tell ABC7 News that they are looking into whether alcohol played a role in the collision. No arrests have been made.
Related Topics:
newstraffic fatalitiescar crashcrashcar accidentsperson killedFremont
(Copyright 2017 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
Load Comments
NEWS
IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities who have passed away recently
Police: Mom hits son who didn't give her Mother's Day card
ONLY ON 7: Video shows shootout between two cars in SF
Comey associates predict public testimony
More News
Top Stories
Warriors come back to beat Spurs in Game 1
ONLY ON 7: Video shows shootout between two cars in SF
Actor Powers Boothe dies at 68
IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities who have passed away recently
Belt HR, Giants beat Reds 8-3 for 1st 3-game win streak
Rangers rally again to beat A's 6-4 for 6th straight win
Crane removed from scene of massive 5-alarm fire
Show More
Six Flags parks bet on Warriors, Spurs series
Ailing Warriors coach Kerr attends practice
Threes could be key in Spurs-Warriors series opener
Couple honored for helping friends achieve dream of parenthood
Fundraiser held for South Bay wild animal rescue
More News
Top Video
ONLY ON 7: Video shows shootout between two cars in SF
Crane removed from scene of massive 5-alarm fire
Warriors come back to beat Spurs in Game 1
Fundraiser held for South Bay wild animal rescue
More Video