Daughter killed, mother hospitalized in Fremont crash

FREMONT, Calif. --Northbound Fremont Boulevard is closed between Ferry Lane and Paseo Padre Parkway as police investigate a fatal traffic collision, according to Fremont police.
One southbound lane of Fremont Boulevard is open.
Traffic investigators responded to the collision at 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of Fremont Boulevard and Darwin Drive, police said.
The collision involved two vehicles, each carrying two people.
Police say a black Toyota Yaris was making a left-hand turn from southbound Fremont Blvd onto eastbound Darwin Drive when it collided with a blue Chevy Malibu traveling northbound on Fremont Boulevard.
The passenger in the black Yaris was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the victim was an 18-year-old female. The driver of the Yaris was the victim's mother, she suffered major but non-life threatening injuries.
Shane Marcelino of #Fremont dies in crash hrs after attending @JamesLoganHigh prom. Mom was driving when car hits them blocks from home. pic.twitter.com/JtAqC2fqLz— Lilian Kim (@liliankim7) May 15, 2017
The driver of the Malibu was a 23-year-old adult male and the right front passenger, a 25-year-old adult male, are both Union City residents. The two men sustained minor injuries and were transported to local hospitals.
Car crash in #Fremont kills senior from @JamesLoganHigh who attended prom last night. Mom was making left turn when car hit them. pic.twitter.com/nqcUve5uUj— Lilian Kim (@liliankim7) May 15, 2017
Investigators tell ABC7 News that they are looking into whether alcohol played a role in the collision. No arrests have been made.