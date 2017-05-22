Death toll climbs to 22 in Ariana Grande UK concert bombing

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom (KGO) --Manchester police announced shortly after 11 p.m. Monday night that the death toll in the Ariana Grande concert bombing has climbed to 22, with children among the dead. They report an apparent suicide bomber detonated an IED outside the venue.
The total previously sat at 19. 59 people are said to be hurt.
The Manchester bombing may have Americans seeking additional security measures. According to the Department of Homeland Security, additional security may be put in place as a precaution. It is not based on any credible threat.
Tourist attractions -- typical locations where government officials say the public may see a more visible security presence.
The Department of Homeland Security is closely monitoring the situation in manchester, and so are Brits in the Bay Area.
Chris McKenna works at the Pig and Whistle, a British pub in San Francisco. He grew up about an hour south of Manchester.
"It seems like a very, very soft target for a terrorist organization to target," McKenna told ABC7 News. "I mean I can't get my head around that. It's just kids at a pop concert you know."
Only two months ago, the Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack in London, where a truck rammed into a crowd of pedestrians. Five people were killed.
But the country has been on the second highest terrorism alert level for a while now, at Severe since 2014 -- meaning that a terrorist threat is likely.
At SFO, British tourists ABC7 News talked with say it's become a way of life.
"The British are used to terrorism," said one traveler. "So we just kind of get on with it. We don't let it stop us living our lives."
Facebook has activated a safety check for attendees of the event. Click here to view the Facebook page.