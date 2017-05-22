TERRORISM

Death toll climbs to 22 in Ariana Grande UK concert bombing

The Manchester bombing may have Americans seeking additional security measures. According to the Department of Homeland Security, additional security may be put in place as a precaution. It is not based on any credible threat. (AP)

By
MANCHESTER, United Kingdom (KGO) --
Manchester police announced shortly after 11 p.m. Monday night that the death toll in the Ariana Grande concert bombing has climbed to 22, with children among the dead. They report an apparent suicide bomber detonated an IED outside the venue.

RELATED: 22 dead, 50 hurt in reported explosion at Ariana Grande UK show

The total previously sat at 19. 59 people are said to be hurt.

PHOTOS: Explosion reported at Ariana Grande concert in England


Tourist attractions -- typical locations where government officials say the public may see a more visible security presence.

The Department of Homeland Security is closely monitoring the situation in manchester, and so are Brits in the Bay Area.

Chris McKenna works at the Pig and Whistle, a British pub in San Francisco. He grew up about an hour south of Manchester.

RELATED: 'Everyone was just screaming': Concertgoers describe chaos at Ariana Grande concert

"It seems like a very, very soft target for a terrorist organization to target," McKenna told ABC7 News. "I mean I can't get my head around that. It's just kids at a pop concert you know."

Only two months ago, the Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack in London, where a truck rammed into a crowd of pedestrians. Five people were killed.

RELATED: Performers send messages of prayers after explosion

But the country has been on the second highest terrorism alert level for a while now, at Severe since 2014 -- meaning that a terrorist threat is likely.

At SFO, British tourists ABC7 News talked with say it's become a way of life.

"The British are used to terrorism," said one traveler. "So we just kind of get on with it. We don't let it stop us living our lives."

Facebook has activated a safety check for attendees of the event. Click here to view the Facebook page.
Related Topics:
