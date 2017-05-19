Discovery Bay man sentenced in 9-year-old's murder

A sentence has been handed down for the Discovery Bay man who murdered a 9-year old boy during a sleepover.A Contra Costa County judge ruled 20-year-old William Shultz will go to State Prison instead of a mental health facility for the 2015 murder of Jordon Almgren."There are no winners," said Almgren's mother Melissa. It's not the outcome she had hoped for, but it's one that brings her and her family a little satisfaction.Her son's killer, 20-year-old William "Billy" Shultz was found sane, and will spend 30 years to life in prison."I think justice was served, and I think today marks another milestone of more healing for my family," Melissa told ABC7 News."We still don't have our son, and it's nothing we're rejoicing over, however; we do feel comfort in the sense that Billy's where he belongs."Shultz was 18 in April 2015 when he spent the night at the Almgren house in Discovery Bay. An avid baseball player, Almgren was stabbed five times as he slept in his bunk bed.Shultz was the best friend of Almgren's older brother Evan."He hurt us, there's no denying that, but we've been able to move past it," Evan said. "We've been able to stay strong.""It's very disappointing," said Shultz' attorney Cynthia Scofield, who argued her client should be found insane and sentenced to a mental health facility, not prison. "By finding him sane, unfortunately, I think we're sending a message that this mental illness wasn't serious enough."In court for the sentencing, Shultz' mother Katherine said her son is highly remorseful and what the did do to Almgren and his family will haunt him for the rest of his life.