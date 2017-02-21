NEWS

Dozens trapped by flooding at San Jose's Los Lagos Golf Course

Several people have been rescued after rising waters of the Coyote Creek flooded a homeless encampment in San Jose. (KGO-TV)

SAN JOSE, Calif. --
Five people have been rescued after rising waters of the Coyote Creek flooded a homeless encampment in San Jose this morning, a fire captain said.

Further rescue efforts are underway and as many as 20 people could be stranded in trees, according to fire Capt. Mitch Matlow.

Rescue workers are alternating using boats to search the flooded area, listening for people calling for help, and a helicopter to search from above.

Exposure to the polluted water has led to people pulled from the creek to require decontamination, Matlow said.
