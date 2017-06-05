GHOST SHIP FIRE

I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Oakland's Ghost Ship founder appears in court

Ghost Ship warehouse founder Derick Almena appears in Lake County Superior Court on Monday, June 5, 2017. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Oakland Ghost Ship founder Derick Almena, 47, fought returning to Alameda County to face 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter that could get him 39 years in prison in connection with December's warehouse fire.

I-Team reporter Dan Noyes was the only television reporter in Lake County Superior Court where Almena appeared late Monday afternoon.

