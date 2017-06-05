I-Team reporter Dan Noyes was the only television reporter in Lake County Superior Court where Almena appeared late Monday afternoon.
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE PHOTO: Ghost Ship Founder Derick Almena arrested at new home in Lake County; with Alameda County DA investigators. #ABC7now pic.twitter.com/h851wTnbxZ— Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) June 5, 2017
Derick Almena hit with 36 counts involuntary manslaughter; could get 39 years. Same for Ghost Ship "camp counselor" Max Harris. #ABC7now pic.twitter.com/kdXBC1Y6LM— Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) June 5, 2017
Derick Almena booked into Lake County Jail about half an hour ago, $1,080,000 bond. Here's his new mugshot. #ABC7now #GhostshipFire pic.twitter.com/vX78lbyoSj— Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) June 5, 2017
ABC7 EXCLUSIVE: Ghost Ship founder Derick Almena in Lake County court right now, fighting being brought back to Alameda County. #ABC7Now pic.twitter.com/6GT1ZPVIek— Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) June 5, 2017
Judge says Ghost Ship founder Derick Almena will be brought back to Alameda County to face charges within 5 days. EXCLUSIVE VIDEO #ABC7now pic.twitter.com/P4SqLzKBj2— Dan Noyes (@dannoyes) June 5, 2017