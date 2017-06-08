A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed by his friend with a pellet gun. Neighbors and friends have identified the victim as Marcos Garcia.Police in the East Bay call it a tragic accident."A little accident, I didn't think a bb gun could kill him," said friend Chaz Myers.He was in shock after getting the news that his close friend was shot and killed by a pellet gun. Antioch police say Garcia was shot in the chest while the boys were playing inside.Neighbor Jorge Duran who tried to help. "I ran inside and saw Marcos lying on the floor unconscious. I don't know how long he wasn't breathing."He died later at a hospital."I heard kids were playing with a pellet gun," said a neighbor. "It's very tragic. We're very saddened by this."Meyer doesn't know who owned the gun, for now he's focused on remembering his friend. "Very good soccer player -- always playing soccer, laughing."Police say no arrest was made.