NEWS

Latest I-880 shooting rekindles worry about gunfire on East Bay freeways

EMBED </>More News Videos

Three arrests have been made in an overnight shooting that targeted an Oakland police officer who was driving on 880. (KGO-TV)

by Leslie Brinkley
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Three arrests have been made in an overnight shooting that targeted an Oakland police officer who was driving on 880.

No one was hurt, but this has happened to dozens of drivers on several different freeways in the East Bay.

A $10,000 reward was offered for any information leading to whoever fired upon the off-duty officer overnight. By the afternoon, there were a few arrests but this has only rekindled worry about gunfire on freeways.

"There are three arrests, two associated with this particular shooting, one unrelated. I'm very grateful our officer is OK," OPD Chief Anne Kirkpatrick said.

At 11:40 p.m. Wednesday, an off-duty Oakland police officer was fired at on southbound I-880 at 16th Ave. His car was struck but he was not injured.

Police tried to make a traffic stop but the suspect vehicle escaped into an East Oakland neighborhood.

Last year, there were dozens of freeway shootings throughout the East Bay. CHP is already investigating at least nine more incidents in 2017.

When asked if it is difficult to investigate these freeway shootings, CHP Ofc. Scott Hardman said, "Yes, very difficult. Because of the size and the scope and the cars that are out there, the fact that everything is in play as far as cars are moving."

San Pablo police just activated three new freeway cameras on I-80 as a supplement to their city surveillance. "We had two shootings on the freeway and there was a lack of witnesses and a lack of witnesses that were able to recall accurately what had happened," Cmdr. Gene Alameda said.

Pittsburg also put up 14 freeway cameras to stop crime in progress. The Contra Costa County DA's office hopes to add a vast network of wireless cameras all along I-80 and Highway 4, a hotbed they say of gang violence. The cameras would be triggered by shot spotters to turn in the direction of gunfire.
Related Topics:
newscrimepolicepolice officerOPDofficer-involved shootingfreewayI-880Oakland
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Reward offered after off-duty officer shot at in Oakland
NEWS
Suspected gang member arrests related to Long Island teen murders
Sessions recuses himself from campaign probes amid Russia questions
Bay Area Earthquake Tracker
Federal health officials investigating multi-state E. coli outbreak
More News
Top Stories
'Little Rock 9' member speaks to San Ramon schools about discrimination
Attorney General Jeff Sessions recuses himself from Russia contacts investigation
California Supreme Court says officials' emails are public records
SF City Attorney, Rental Company Hertz duping tourists
Walnut Creek man left limping after geese attack him
San Jose schools watching students for PTSD after flood
Bay Area weekend events: Gourmet Vietnamese at Khai, stand-up comedy in Oakland
Show More
Local activist talks about fighting for LGBT equality
Casey Anthony may have accidentally killed daughter, judge says
7 On Your Side's Michael Finney explore genetic testing
'When We Rise' tells emotional story of San Francisco LGBT rights movement
Mountain View school to make $50 million in Snap IPO
More News
Top Video
SF City Attorney, Rental Company Hertz duping tourists
Walnut Creek man left limping after geese attack him
'Little Rock 9' member speaks to San Ramon schools about discrimination
Local activist talks about fighting for LGBT equality
More Video