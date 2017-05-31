NEWS

Laptop battery causes fire on SFO bound flight

Passengers finally landed at SFO this morning after an in-flight fire made for a long night. The problem was a laptop in someone's carry on. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (KGO) --
Passengers have now arrived in San Francisco after a frightening flight last night that had to be diverted because of a fire onboard. Authorities say it caused by a laptop battery.

A fire on a plane is very serious, but it appears the passengers and crew handled everything well. There were 158 passengers on board JetBlue flight 915; it arrived at SFO just after midnight this morning after an unexpected 3 hour layover in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

"They said something was going on in the back and that they made an emergency action with crews going back there real quick," said Trevor Smith, passenger.

RELATED: SFO bound flight diverted due to lithium battery fire

The flight was on its way from JFK Airport in New York to SFO when the FAA says a lithium battery in a passenger's laptop computer stored in a backpack caught fire.

"We're at 35,000 feet and we hear an announcement and we look back at row 25 and people are standing up and smoke coming around. We didn't know what was going on," said Alan Honniball, passenger.

"I noticed that the stewardess was trying to -- she had a storage bin and she was trying to get the back pack and try to get the fire out. You could see smoke and smell it," said Kailey Honniball, passenger.

The fire was put out before the plane landed around 8 p.m. in Michigan. No one was hurt and no damage done to the plane. Once maintenance crews inspected the aircraft, it took off again for San Francisco, this time reaching its destination.

"Relieved to be back home," said Trevor smith, passenger.

"What happens, happens," said Tyra Rodgers-Harper, passenger.

The plane moved on quickly, JetBlue sent it on its next flight from SFO to Florida.
