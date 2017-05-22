Police responded to reports of an incident at Manchester Arena. Please stay away from the area. More details to follow.... — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 22, 2017

Police statement on incident at Manchester Arena pic.twitter.com/gaKASukx9a — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 22, 2017

Police in the United Kingdom say there are number of fatalities after reports of an explosion at Manchester Arena following an Ariana Grande concert.In a statement on social media Monday night, the Greater Manchester Police say emergency services are responding to the arena."There are a number of confirmed fatalities and others injured," police say."Please stay away from the area," the Greater Manchester Police said on Twitter.In another tweet, police say, "Emergency services responding to serious incident at Manchester Arena. Avoid the area."Social media accounts say a couple loud bangs were heard at the arena where singer Ariana Grande was performing.A representative for Grande reported she is okay.It is unclear at this time what has happened, but concert-goers reported hearing a loud bang at the end of the concert, and social media posts say people were running out of the arena. Emergency services are on the scene of the incident.Ambulances were seen outside the arena, and rail service was halted in the area. The nearby Manchester Victioria Rail Station was evacuated due to the incident.Facebook has activated a safety check for attendees of the event.