NEWS

Multiple fatalities reported at Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena

Video taken of police at Manchester Arena after reports of explosion on May 22, 2017. (WPVI)

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom --
Police in the United Kingdom say there are number of fatalities after reports of an explosion at Manchester Arena following an Ariana Grande concert.

In a statement on social media Monday night, the Greater Manchester Police say emergency services are responding to the arena.

"There are a number of confirmed fatalities and others injured," police say.



"Please stay away from the area," the Greater Manchester Police said on Twitter.



In another tweet, police say, "Emergency services responding to serious incident at Manchester Arena. Avoid the area."

Social media accounts say a couple loud bangs were heard at the arena where singer Ariana Grande was performing.

A representative for Grande reported she is okay.



It is unclear at this time what has happened, but concert-goers reported hearing a loud bang at the end of the concert, and social media posts say people were running out of the arena. Emergency services are on the scene of the incident.

Ambulances were seen outside the arena, and rail service was halted in the area. The nearby Manchester Victioria Rail Station was evacuated due to the incident.

Facebook has activated a safety check for attendees of the event. Click here to view the Facebook page.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldexplosionconcert
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Deaths, injuries after reports of explosion at Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena: Police
Investigators: Stabbing of black student possible hate crime
3rd suspect arrested in elderly SJ woman's beating death
Times Square crash victim's dad leaves letter thanking NYC
More News
Top Stories
Attempted kidnapping suspect arrested at SF's Ferry Building
Man dies after contracting botulism from NorCal gas station food
San Mateo man arrested for allegedly beating dog
Finals are 1 win away for Warriors, who have Spurs on brink
PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2016-2017
Investigators: Stabbing of black student possible hate crime
3rd suspect arrested in elderly SJ woman's beating death
Show More
Times Square crash victim's dad leaves letter thanking NYC
Defense calls first witness in penalty phase of Sierra LaMar trial
Trump tests waters for achieving Middle East peace
Report reveals Uber charges riders more in wealthier areas
Fire destroys vacation rental house in Sonoma Valley
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Bay to Breakers race in San Francisco
'Pirates of the Caribbean' wedding hits all the marks
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
PHOTOS: 1 dead, dozens injured after car hit pedestrians in New York's Times Square
More Photos