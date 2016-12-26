OAKLAND RAIDERS

Oakland Raiders, fans, stay resilient without quarterback Derek Carr

Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is taken off the field in a cart during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, December 24, 2016. (AP)

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Oakland Raiders star quarterback Derek Carr is set to have surgery on his broken leg tomorrow. And while some worry his injury could mean the end of the team's Super Bowl dreams, the team's fans and the man in charge, aren't buying it.

Derek Carr's broken leg broke the hearts of many a Raiders fan, but while their team may be down, they aren't necessarily out. And with a 12-3 record, diehard fans say, the Super Bowl is still within reach.

"There's a lot going on now, we are waiting to see what happens. We still may be on that track, don't count us out. We're diehard, that Black Hole is serious," said Rodney Rushing, Raiders fan.

RELATED: Carr's injury puts damper on Raiders 33-25 win over Colts

"I was just praying, hoping he was going to get up," Alfredo Azureia, Raiders fan.

Alfredo Azureia was there in the stands at the Coliseum Saturday afternoon, when Carr went down and then out for the season.

"You're still confident, you think Super Bowl?" asked ABC7's Laura Anthony.

RELATED: QB Derek Carr carted off in air cast after suffering lower right leg injury

"Definitely Super Bowl," said Azureia

"I'm ready to go, I feel great," said Matt McGloin, Raiders backup quarterback.

McGloin is saying all the right things too, but it's up to head coach Jack Del Rio to make sure his players, his team, do all the right things.

"It's about the team. It's about us winning. It's not in any way meant to be insensitive. But the team does carry on, that's what we do," said Del Rio.

Diego Diaz is just 10-years-old, but he gets it.

"You think we can still go all the way with McGloin?" asked Anthony.

"We're the Raiders, we never give up," said Diaz.

Click here for more stories on the Oakland Raiders.

Related Topics:
newssportsnflOakland RaidersOakland
(Copyright ©2016 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
OAKLAND RAIDERS
Raiders QB Matt McGloin 'ready to go' in place of injured Derek Carr
QB Derek Carr carted off in air cast after suffering broken right fibula
Raiders QB Derek Carr suffers broken fibula,'out indefinitely'
Carr's injury puts damper on Raiders' 33-25 win over Colts
More Oakland Raiders
NEWS
Inmates Escape by Removing Toilet From Jail Wall, 1 Still At-Large
NY Attorney General Hinders Trump Plan to Shutter Foundation
Giant menorah stolen from park in San Francisco
Aunt of suspected DUI driver apologizes for crash
Tamale trouble ruins Christmas tradition for many LA families
More News
Top Stories
Aunt of suspected DUI driver apologizes for crash
Bay Area scout collects hundreds of shoes for the needy
Church prints Tupac lyrics instead of prayer
NBA: 2 errors made in Cavs' favor in last 2 minutes of Christmas game
Memorial grows for victims of suspected DUI crash in SJ
Shoppers score big deals day after Christmas
2 dead after plane crashes near Sierra Sky Park in Fresno
Show More
Bay Area remembers singer George Michael
New Calif. laws will raise minimum wage, toughen gun restrictions
Cat jumps off palm tree, hits the ground running
Giant menorah stolen from park in San Francisco
Singer George Michael dies at 53
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Remembering George Michael
PHOTOS: Chicago Cubs World Series victory parade
PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2016-2017
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
More Photos