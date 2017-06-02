NEWS

Operation Code Red, works to get sex workers off Oakland streets

EMBED </>More Videos

Friday afternoon, a group called "Code Red" gathered their efforts to stop prostitution throughout the Bay Area and across the country. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Friday afternoon, a group called "Code Red" gathered their efforts to stop prostitution throughout the Bay Area and across the country.

RELATED: I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Woman at center of OPD scandal speaks out

"We love people and we know sometimes you just have to keep working and working because they are going to come," said Sylvia Vigil, who works with Code Red.

Vigil spent hours out on the streets of Oakland looking for sex workers. She says she saw ten girls out there and tried to reach as many of them as she could.

RELATED: I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Livermore cop speaks out about sex scandal

Operation Code Red and Victory Outreach held a rally with Oakland Councilman Noel Gallo on Friday. Gallo praised all the hard work they are doing.

"I'm really grateful for victory outreach for being on the street," said Gallo.

"We know that there is someone's daughter out there, someone's mother. If that was my sister I'd want someone to reach her," said Vigil.

RELATED: Police sex scandal victim files $66 million lawsuit against Oakland

The girls were all invited to a special dinner Friday night and from there Operation Code Red will offer them places to stay in recovery homes.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsOPDsexcrimeassaultinvestigationlawsuitsex abuse against childrensex crimeHuman Traffickingsex abuseOaklandRichmond
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Report: High cost of living in Bay Area deterring some workers
Ghost Ship fire investigations underway 6 months after deadly fire
South SF neighborhood on precautionary do-not-drink notice
DOJ never told Comey of concerns before axing him and now he's 'angry,' sources say
Oakland officials say changes underway 6 months after Ghost Ship fire
More News
Top Stories
Ghost Ship fire investigations underway 6 months after deadly fire
EXCLUSIVE: Racist graffiti prompts disgust from students, faculty at East Bay school
Oakland officials say changes underway 6 months after Ghost Ship fire
South SF neighborhood on precautionary do-not-drink notice
Santa Cruz surf pioneer Jack O'Neill dies at 94
AWE conference in Silicon Valley highlights latest trends in VR, AR
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Sift Dessert Bar cookie sandwich, NAKANO Rice Vinegar
Show More
2 in custody connected to killing of Australian tourist in SF
Two killed after shooting in East Oakland
Water main break creates massive muddy mess in Belmont
Livermore police warn residents after spike in car thefts
Ghost Ship Fire victims, investigation, complete coverage
More News
Top Video
AWE conference in Silicon Valley highlights latest trends in VR, AR
Santa Cruz surf pioneer Jack O'Neill dies at 94
Oakland officials say changes underway 6 months after Ghost Ship fire
EXCLUSIVE: Racist graffiti prompts disgust from students, faculty at East Bay school
More Video