Friday afternoon, a group called "Code Red" gathered their efforts to stop prostitution throughout the Bay Area and across the country."We love people and we know sometimes you just have to keep working and working because they are going to come," said Sylvia Vigil, who works with Code Red.Vigil spent hours out on the streets of Oakland looking for sex workers. She says she saw ten girls out there and tried to reach as many of them as she could.Operation Code Red and Victory Outreach held a rally with Oakland Councilman Noel Gallo on Friday. Gallo praised all the hard work they are doing."I'm really grateful for victory outreach for being on the street," said Gallo."We know that there is someone's daughter out there, someone's mother. If that was my sister I'd want someone to reach her," said Vigil.The girls were all invited to a special dinner Friday night and from there Operation Code Red will offer them places to stay in recovery homes.