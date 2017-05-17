NEWS

Animal shelter offers reward for information about Vallejo mass animal grave

The Jameson Animal Rescue Ranch is offering a $10,000 reward for information about a massive animal grave that was discovered in Vallejo. (KGO-TV )

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) --
An animal rescue group is increasing its reward offer in a serious case of animal cruelty in Vallejo.

Jameson Animal Rescue Ranch in Napa Valley is offering $10,000 to motivate the public to come forward and offer tips to investigators about a mass animal grave where 12 dogs were found in February.

Investigators tell ABC7 News they've determined a "dead goat" found in the same area yesterday is unrelated to the dog case.
Related Topics:
newsanimal crueltyanimal abusegoatanimal newsanimalsanimals in perilpoliceinvestigationVallejo
