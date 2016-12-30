RUSSIA

Russian diplomats, families preparing to leave San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO --
More than three dozen Russian diplomats must leave the U.S. in a matter of hours and the clock is ticking for some in San Francisco.



At the last minute, the Consul General said he wanted to make a comment on what was happening. He said four employees of the consulate in San Francisco will be leaving the country with their families. That's 11 people total, three of them children.
"We consider these sanctions completely unsubstantiated, unreasonable and very detrimental to the bilateral relations between two neighbors, between the United States of America and the Russian Federation. I am very sorry for my employees and for our friends," he said.



One of the employees who will be going back to Russia is the chef, who is in charge of making food for the New Year's Eve party. They say that hundreds come to the party and it's a big deal, one of the biggest holidays in Russian culture. They say it's as big as Christmas is to Christians in the United States.

The Consul says these children will now not be getting the gifts they expect to get on New Year's Eve, that these families will barely have time to get their affairs in order before they have to get out of the country.

He calls this a low point of his time since he has been assigned here and he's hoping it will be the lowest.

As far as business at the consulate, it is open. People have arrived here to get their passports and have done so without problems. The Consul General said business will run as usual although maybe at slower pace because they're losing these employees.
