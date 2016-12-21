BILL SCOTT

San Francisco police instate new use of force policy
For the first time in more than 20 years San Francisco's police department is making changes to their use of force policy.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
For the first time in more than 20 years San Francisco's police department is making changes to their use of force policy.

EXCLUSIVE: SFPD Chief Bill Scott discusses department's future

The unanimous vote happened Wednesday night, just one day after Mayor Ed Lee made his pick for a new police chief.

San Francisco's new use of force policy took 12 months of revisions and negotiations.

"We came together and really put together a policy that's going to be a national model on re-engineering the use of force, saving lives and making sure officers have what they need to keep us safe," said San Francisco Police Commission President Suzy Loftus.

The changes come after a series of fatal police shootings including the killing of Mario Woods in Dec. 2015.

From now on, officers will no longer be able to employ choke holds and so-called carotid restraints.

In addition they'll no longer be allowed to shoot at moving vehicles, which initially drew objections from the police union, which is why Wednesday the commission inserted language that accounts for exceptional circumstances.

"I think it added some common sense language that the officers wanted to see, to protect them in the event that they have to do something where they have to protect the public," said SFPD Chief Toney Chaplin. "So I think ultimately there's something in there for everyone."

This is the first time since 1995 that officers will have to adjust to a new use of force policy, which will now be implemented under incoming Chief of Police, Bill Scott.
EXCLUSIVE: SFPD Chief Bill Scott discusses department's future
Some community activists thrilled about new SFPD Chief Bill Scott
