Grammy winning San Rafael music producer says George Michael 'had it all'
A Grammy winning music producer who worked with George Michael on his duet with Aretha Franklin says the singer "had it all" and that his death is a "great loss." (KGO-TV)

by Elissa Harrington
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) --
George Michael's legacy is being honored by one of his producers who lives in the Bay Area.

Narada Michael Walden is a three time Grammy winning artist and music producer who has worked with some of the biggest names in the industry: Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey and George Michael are some of those names. He says Michael always stood out.

"George Michael is brilliant," said Walden. "A perfectionist, and gave 110 percent always to make sure everything was always just the way he wanted it to be. There's only a few artists that really go to that extreme and he's one of them."

Like the rest of the world, Walden learned Michael died on Christmas. The two worked together on the Grammy winning duet, "I Knew You Were Waiting," with Aretha Franklin in 1987, the same year Walden won a Grammy for Producer of the Year.

"I'm saddened to hear it but I can't say I'm shocked," Walden told ABC7 News. "Because I feel like Prince leaving and Michael Jackson Leaving and all people like this leaving, Whitney leaving. I'm like 'Okay, God is taking them back home.'
Narada also worked with Michael on a live show. They last spoke in the late 90s. Walden has followed his work and his proud of his legacy. "George had it all: sex appeal, dance great stage presence, great writing, great production, great everything," he said. "He's one of those people that just had everything going on. It's a great loss."

