NEWS

Search efforts halted for missing father near Pittsburg Marina

Water search efforts continue for father who rescued son near Pittsburg Marina on Sunday, May 21, 2017 (KGO-TV )

PITTSBURG, Calif. (KGO) --
The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a boater who disappeared over the weekend after jumping into the water near the Pittsburg marina.

Contra Costa County fire officials received a call Saturday at around 5:30 p.m. about a boat capsizing near the Pittsburg Marina.

RELATED: Mother, child reunited in SF after Amber Alert

The man saved his son from drowning during the incident, but hasn't been seen since.

Officials say no one on board was wearing a life jacket.

RELATED: SF family continues search for missing Uber driver

There are no plans right now to resume the search.

Officials say the incident happened near Browns Island, which is part of the East Bay Regional Parks District.
Related Topics:
newswater rescuesearchsearch and rescuemissing manPittsburg
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Search efforts continue for missing father
NEWS
'Everyone was just screaming': Witnesses describe chaos after reported explosion at Ariana Grande concert
19 dead, 50 hurt in reported explosion at Ariana Grande UK show
San Jose Landowner faces pushback building housing for teachers
19 dead, 50 injured after reports of explosion at Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena: Police
Over 700K foreigners overstayed their visas in 2016: DHS
More News
Top Stories
19 dead, 50 hurt in reported explosion at Ariana Grande UK show
Attempted kidnapping suspect arrested at SF's Ferry Building
Man dies after contracting botulism from NorCal gas station food
San Jose Landowner faces pushback building housing for teachers
PHOTOS: Explosion reported at Ariana Grande concert
Oakland art exhibit features Warriors art from around the world
Celebs send prayers after Ariana Grande concert incident
Show More
San Mateo man arrested for allegedly beating dog
Finals are 1 win away for Warriors, who have Spurs on brink
PHOTOS: Golden State Warriors fans 2016-2017
Investigators: Stabbing of black student possible hate crime
3rd suspect arrested in elderly SJ woman's beating death
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Dubs art on display at Oakland exhibit
PHOTOS: 2017 Bay to Breakers race in San Francisco
'Pirates of the Caribbean' wedding hits all the marks
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
More Photos