PITTSBURG, Calif. (KGO) --The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a boater who disappeared over the weekend after jumping into the water near the Pittsburg marina.
Contra Costa County fire officials received a call Saturday at around 5:30 p.m. about a boat capsizing near the Pittsburg Marina.
The man saved his son from drowning during the incident, but hasn't been seen since.
Officials say no one on board was wearing a life jacket.
There are no plans right now to resume the search.
Officials say the incident happened near Browns Island, which is part of the East Bay Regional Parks District.