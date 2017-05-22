The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a boater who disappeared over the weekend after jumping into the water near the Pittsburg marina.Contra Costa County fire officials received a call Saturday at around 5:30 p.m. about a boat capsizing near the Pittsburg Marina.The man saved his son from drowning during the incident, but hasn't been seen since.Officials say no one on board was wearing a life jacket.There are no plans right now to resume the search.Officials say the incident happened near Browns Island, which is part of the East Bay Regional Parks District.