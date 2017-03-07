This is an undated image of Frank Navarro a high school baseball coach who was stabbed to death in San Jose.

San Jose police arrested six total suspects in connection to the murder of Frank Navarro, a beloved Eastridge Little League coach.The sixth suspect, Andrew Cervantes, 20, was arrested Tuesday evening following three arrests Tuesday afternoon.Santos Trevino, Joseph Esquivel, and Percella Esquivel were booked in the Santa Clara County Jail.Two men were previously arrested last Sunday after allegedly fleeing a downtown San Jose nightclub where Navarro was stabbed to death.San Jose residents Robert Ruiz, 32, and Aaron Vallejo, 24, were allegedly involved in an altercation with Navarro and his co-workers at Tres Gringos Cabo Cantina when Navarro was stabbed.Officers were dispatched to the cantina, located at 83 S. Second St., at 12:06 a.m. on Sunday.Navarro was pronounced dead at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, according to a Facebook post by Angela Tirado, the vice president of Eastridge Little League in East San Jose.Navarro was the president of the league and, according to social media posts, also coached baseball and football at Overfelt High School.He was a longtime security manager at the Tres Gringos Cabo Cantina in downtown San Jose.The owner, David Powell, called the suspects cowards. "Like the cowards they are, attacked Frank and my team from the side and in the scuffle, Frank was stabbed and killed," said Powell.Trevino and Joseph Esquivel will be arraigned Wednesday afternoon, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office.Percella Esquivel was arraigned Tuesday afternoon and will appear in court again on March 21. Both Esquivels are being held without bail.Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant John Barg or Detective Wayne Smith of the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit at 408-277-5283.Anyone who prefers to remain anonymous may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (408) 947-7867.