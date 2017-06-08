NEWS

Surveillance video may show suspect in string of San Jose arsons

A man on a bicycle is seen on surveillance video in San Jose, Calif. shortly before a fire broke out on June 8, 2017. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Six fires were set overnight Wednesday in San Jose, including one that damaged a convenience store.

RELATED: 2 strings of suspicious fires under investigation in San Jose

A neighbor who lives near one of the dumpster fires shared her surveillance video with ABC7 News. It captured the moment that flames erupted, and the person who may have set the fire.

Just before 4 a.m. on Willow Street near Vine Street a person on a bicycle can be seen riding up to a dumpster. The person pauses there for a minute and then peddles away.

Moments later, flames light up the area.

"Obviously, the flames could reach the distance because the trash can was literally 50 feet away," said Joel Molina, whose home was in harm's way.

He lives next door to the apartment with the surveillance camera.

"I woke up, I heard an explosion. I walked outside, a trash can was lit on fire -- not even that. I think it was a liquor store across the street. That was like really smoking," Molina told ABC7 News.
The fire behind the store and the dumpster fire were two of six that broke out between 2 and 5 a.m.

"Anytime we have fires that are all coming in around the same time and vicinity -- that's going to be suspicious," said San Jose Fire Captain Don Torres.

The fire department says the arson unit is investigating.

A business owner with a store full of handmade items and was worried he could have lost everything. "You know, it's too many years in the works and then you don't know -- someday you come here is nothing," said Roberto Flores.

If you have any information about the fires, please call the San Jose police department at 408-277-8900.
