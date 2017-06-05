Suspect ID'd in killing of Australian tourist in San Francisco

San Francisco police Monday released the name of the suspect arrested for allegedly killing an Australian tourist in a fight early Friday morning.David Murillo, a 34-year-old resident of Hesperia in San Bernardino County, was arrested on suspicion of murder for the death of Matthew Bate, 33, of Woolner Northern Territory in Australia.Officers had responded at 2:18 a.m. to the 2500 block of Van Ness Avenue about an unconscious man who was the victim of an assault, police said.They arrived to find Bate suffering from severe head trauma. He was taken to San Francisco General Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.Officers located and detained Murillo inside a nearby hotel and he was arrested after an interview with homicide investigators, according to police.Police are asking anyone with information about the case to call the department's anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.