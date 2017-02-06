NEWS

Suspicious package clear, Hayward BART reopens

Police investigate a report of a suspicious package at the Hayward BART station on Tuesday, February 6, 2017. (KGO-TV)

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) --
BART trains are not stopping at the Hayward BART station Monday evening as police investigate a suspicious package there, BART officials said.

Officials made an announcement to passengers saying they plan to reopen the Hayward station between 7:30 and 8:30 p.m.

The service disruption was reported on Twitter at 4:42 p.m.

BART spokesman Jim Alison said the station would remain closed, with no through service, as BART police investigated.

Alison said trains traveling south are turning back at the Bay Fair station and trains traveling north are only going as far as South Hayward station.

BART officials recommend passengers who need service through Hayward take the Alameda-Contra Costa Transit bus service.

A large crowd waits outside the Bay Fair BART station while officials investigate in Hayward.

Stay with ABC7 News for more on this developing story.
