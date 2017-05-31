PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Trump tweet on 'covfefe' prompts hilarious internet responses

President Donald Trump sent out this tweet on Tuesday, May 30, 2017. (Twitter)

If there's anything generating more buzz Wednesday than the NBA Finals, it's a string of letters tweeted out by President Trump in the overnight hours.

The tweet that started it all began in normal fashion, but the last word left people scratching their heads. "Despite the constant negative press covfefe."
The tweet went viral, getting nearly 120,000 retweets and 150,000 likes in 6 hours.

Reporters who asked White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer what it meant got a cryptic response. "The president and a small group of people knew exactly what he meant," Spicer said.

The President deleted the original tweet and sent out a new one calling on people to figure out the true meaning of the non-word.

"Who can figure out the true meaning of covfefe? Enjoy."


Enjoy they did. Jimmy Kimmel tweeted a response, saying "What makes me sad is that I know I'll never write anything funnier than #covfefe."



Hillary Clinton, speaking at the Recode Code Conference in southern California... Said, "I thought covfefe was a message to the Russians.

Air France U.K. tweeted, "Breaking Our newest destination is sunny #Covfefe! Maybe."


It didn't long before someone registered the domain name covfefe.com and began selling merchandise like t-shirts that read "Make America Covfefe Again."

A search on amazon turned up many items sporting the President's puzzling word including books, music, and covfefe mugs.

