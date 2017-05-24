The lights of the Eiffel tower falls dark at midnight in Paris, France, Wednesday May 24, 2017.

A sad morning here in @TelAviv as our hearts go out to the people of #Manchester. Tonight we will light the Municipality with Union Jack. pic.twitter.com/RcRXu3kcbk — Mayor of Tel Aviv (@MayorOfTelAviv) May 23, 2017

The #UnionJack is projected on Amsterdam's Central Station, to show support to all those affected by yesterday's attack in Manchester. 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/kGBa53iv8E — Sebas van der Sangen (@sebasvds) May 23, 2017

Our ❤️ goes out to those affected by the attack on the Manchester Arena. Tonight the Eye will be lit in Union Jack colors. #ManchesterStrong pic.twitter.com/4iAOIoX2Cb — The Orlando Eye (@theorlandoeye) May 23, 2017

The night after 22 lives were lost in a terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, the world's most famous monuments showed their support.The Eiffel Tower and the Empire State Building went dark, and many others displayed the Union Jack in solidarity with the victims.