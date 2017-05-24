NEWS

World landmarks go dark, display Union Jack in tribute to Manchester

New York City's Empire State Building went dark on May 23 in tribute to the victims of the Manchester terror attack. (WABC)

The night after 22 lives were lost in a terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, the world's most famous monuments showed their support.

The Eiffel Tower and the Empire State Building went dark, and many others displayed the Union Jack in solidarity with the victims.

Eiffel Tower
Paris

The lights of the Eiffel tower falls dark at midnight in Paris, France, Wednesday May 24, 2017.


Burj Khalifa
Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Tel Aviv municipality building
Tel Aviv, Israel

HSBC Building
Hong Kong

Jet d'eau water fountain
Geneva

Petín Lookout Tower
Prague

Central Station
Amsterdam

Belfast city hall
Belfast, United Kingdom

Penshaw Monument
Houghton-le-Spring, England

Orlando Eye
Orlando, Fla.

Bradenburg Gate
Berlin
