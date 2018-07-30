NIA WILSON

BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson's accused killer makes court appearance for parole violation hearing

The man charged with stabbing Nia Wilson to death on a BART platform in Oakland was back in court, but for a different case. (Photo by Vicki Behringer)


DUBLIN, Calif. (KGO) --
The man charged with stabbing 18-year-old Nia Wilson to death on a BART platform in Oakland last week was back in court, but for a different case.

Twenty-seven-year-old John Cowell had a violent criminal record before this incident.

He was in the East County Hall of Justice in Dublin.

Cowell no longer wore the bandages on his face that were visible during his court appearance last week.

Judge Stuart Hing said this parole violation hearing came after Cowell was charged with murder and attempted murder.

Cowell was released on parole about four months ago after spending two years in prison for robbery.

VIDEO: 'Remember Her' A tribute to Nia Wilson
EMBED More News Videos

Nia Wilson was just 18 years old when she was killed in an unprovoked stabbing at MacArthur BART station in Oakland. Fighting through sorrow, her friends, family, and the community at large are mourning the teenager who brightened the lives of those she knew, and has inspired many who never got the chance.



Judge Hing asked Cowell if he could afford an attorney. Cowell said no. Another hearing on that was scheduled for Tuesday morning.

Cowell's next court appearance on the murder of Nia Wilson and the attempted murder of her sister Letifah Wilson, will come on August 22.

Prosecutors say they are still gathering evidence to see if hate crime charges will be added.

If you'd like to make a donation to help Nia's family, click here.

Go here for full coverage on the stabbing at Oakland's MacArthur BART station that took the life of 18-year-old Nia Wilson.

