The heartbroken family of BART stabbing victim Nia Wilson attended the arraignment Wednesday for the suspect accused of taking her life.John Cowell's arraignment was moved to Aug 22 for his plea. He's being charged with murder and attempted murder in the attack that killed Nia and injured her sister, Letifah.Dozens of family members were in court on Wednesday, many of them wearing pictures of Nia.A third sister, who was bruised in the attack but not stabbed, briefly spoke with ABC7 News but was understandably too distraught to talk on camera.Nia's mother, Alicia Grayson, says she wants justice for her baby, saying of Cowell, "He ain't crazy, he playing crazy."Nia's grieving father arrived at court in Oakland before the courtroom was even open. Ansar El Muhammad said it is important to him to be there when John Cowell is arraigned.John Cowell is in jail and bail has not been set.