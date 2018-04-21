  • LIVE VIDEO Farewell First Lady: Barbara Bush funeral
NORTH BAY FIRES

North Bay fire survivor throwing 1st pitch at Oakland Athletics game

EMBED </>More Videos

A nine-year-old boy whose letter to the Oakland A's went viral will be throwing out the first pitch at Saturday night's game. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
A nine-year-old boy whose letter to the Oakland A's went viral will be throwing out the first pitch at Saturday night's game.

Loren Smith's home, along with his prized collection of A's memorabilia and baseball cards were destroyed in the North Bay wildfires.

Teams across the league sent care packages, hundreds of fans did too, the A's are giving the family season tickets and invited Loren onto the field.

VIDEO: Loren gets a big surprise from his favorite team the Oakland Athletics
EMBED More News Videos

Big league dreams were fulfilled at age 9 for one North Bay fire survivor.



"Have you ever thrown out the first pitch at a baseball game?" asked Kaval, "Do you want to do it next year?" "Yeah!" said Loren. "Game on. Get your arm ready," said Kaval.

The A's play the Red Sox at the Oakland Coliseum.

Click here for full coverage of the North Bay fires.

PHOTOS: Fires rage out of control in North Bay
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
North Bay FiresOakland AthleticsMLBsportsfeel goodbaseballevacuationdestroyed homesdonationsSanta Rosa
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Oakland A's, MLB teams hit it out of the park for North Bay fire survivor
NORTH BAY FIRES
From Santa Rosa to Carnegie Hall: A high school choir's lesson and triumph
Press Democrat wins Pulitzer Prize for North Bay Fires coverage
North Bay families struggle with school choices in fire zones
The North Bay Wildfires: Six Months Later
More North Bay Fires
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Former First Lady Barbara Bush funeral coverage
WATCH LIVE: Inside St. Martin's Church for Barbara Bush's funeral
VIP guests, program details for Mrs. Bush's funeral
1 killed, 5 injured after overnight shooting in SF's Bayview District
1 pedestrian killed, 1 hurt in Vallejo crash
George H.W. Bush wears special socks for Barbara Bush
PHOTOS: Friends, family, dignitaries and VIP guests pay their respects to Barbara Bush
At least 12 taken to hospital during 4/20 in San Francisco
Show More
Many hospitalized for possible Fentanyl overdose at SF 4/20 event
San Ramon freshman arrested for alleged plans to harm fellow students
McCutchen hits 3-run homer as Giants overpower Angels 8-1
Vallejo teacher arrested for trying to solicit sex from cop posing as underage girl
New microscope to help track climate change, pollution impact on plankton
More News