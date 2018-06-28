<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3662500" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

15-year-old viciously murdered at Bronx bodega (1 of 17)

NYPD reviews response by officers to stabbing of Junior

CeFaan Kim reports on the NYPD's review of the response to the stabbing of a Bronx teen.