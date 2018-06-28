Justice for Junior: After innocent Bronx teen's death, lawmakers take aim at gang violence

EMBED </>More Videos

Lawmakers and residents in the Bronx are turning their grief into action as they mourn the death of Lesandro Guzman-Feliz.

NEW YORK --
Lawmakers and residents in the Bronx are turning their grief into action as they mourn the death of Lesandro Guzman-Feliz, who was brutally murdered by alleged gang members who attacked him with machetes outside a bodega.

RELATED: NYPD Commissioner discusses whether responding officers failed to help Bronx stabbing victim

Thousands of mourners gathered Wednesday at funeral services for the 15-year-old affectionately known as Junior. And on Thursday, they took action in hopes of preventing another such tragedy in the future.

VIDEO: Funeral held for 15-year-old Lesandro Guzman-Feliz
EMBED More News Videos

Joe Torres reports on the funeral services for Bronx teen Lesandro Guzman-Feliz.


The community is now fighting back against street violence, and at a rally on the steps of City Hall, Councilman Ritchie Torres announced he is pushing for more funding to be aimed at wiping out gangs.

"The legacy that Junior leaves behind, captured in the words 'Justice for Junior,' has become a national rallying cry against...violence," Torres said. "And the challenge for us is to harness the power of his legacy to set our communities free from the disease."

VIDEO: 7 suspects appear in court in murder of innocent Bronx teen
EMBED More News Videos

15-year-old viciously murdered at Bronx bodega (1 of 3)

Commissioner James O'Neill said he does not see any wrongdoing by two officers



Torres also announced a partnership with Yeshiva University called Care Cafe, which will bring mental health professionals and trauma experts to assist grieving residents impacted by gang violence.

RELATED: Eighth man arrested, charged in connection with the murder of 15-year-old Bronx teen

The attack happened outside a deli on East 183rd Street and Bathgate Avenue in the Tremont section just after 11:30 p.m. last Wednesday, in what authorities believe was a case of mistaken identity that left the entire community outraged.

Guzman-Feliz was dragged outside and slashed and stabbed with a machete after police say the group of gang members mistook him for a rival. The teen, who had hopes of becoming an NYPD detective, tried to run to St. Barnabas Hospital a block away but collapsed on the sidewalk.

"This investigation is not over," NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said. "The brutal nature of this crime, we will leave literally no stone unturned."

VIDEO: NYPD cracking down on violent Trinitarios street gang after spate of incidents
EMBED More News Videos

NJ Burkett reports on the Dominican gang behind the murder of 15-year-old Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz.


Authorities say the men are all members of the Trinitarios gang, which is also believed to be involved in the stabbing of a 14-year-old on the Bronx River Parkway last week.
The NYPD is now cracking down on that gang.

"Pick up a gun, pick up a machete, rob an elderly victim walking home from the train is a one-way ticket to prison," Shea said.

The NYPD said they added extra staff to the CrimeStoppers tip line because they received a "torrent of tips" related to the case. The public is urged to continue to provide information, and anyone with information should call 1800-577-TIPS.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
justice for juniorganggang activitygang violencemurderinvestigationcrimeu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
NYPD reviewing whether officers failed to help Junior
7 suspects appear in court in murder of innocent Bronx teen
Eighth man arrested, charged in connection with the murder of 15-year-old Bronx teen
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Show More
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
More News