Oakland Airport entrance closed, pedestrians injured after crash

Alameda County officials confirm they're investigating a crash at Oakland International Airport Terminal 1 where a vehicle hit and injured a pedestrian.

OAKLAND, Calif. --
The enterance to the airport has been shut off and may impact outgoing flights and passengers trying to get to the airport itself.

A long line of traffic was seen outside the airport as police investigated the crash.

We do not know the condition of the pedestrian that may have been hit, nor much of the situation unfolding.

Sky7 was over the scene where two vehicles were being investigated by Oakland police. One could be seen up on the sidewalk of the terminal, cordoned off by police tape.
