EARTHQUAKE

Palo Alto organization raising funds to help after massive quake in Mexico

EMBED </>More Videos

The program Neighbors Abroad of Palo Alto has raised a total of $3,500 to aid with earthquake recovery efforts in Oaxaca Mexico and hopes to raise more. (KGO)

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) --
The program Neighbors Abroad of Palo Alto has raised a total of $3,500 to aid with earthquake recovery efforts in Oaxaca Mexico.

Oaxaca was one of the cities hit hardest by the 8.2-magnitude quake, which rattled Southern Mexico Sept. 7 leaving 96 people dead.

VIDEO: What to pack in your earthquake emergency kit

Bob Wenzlau, President of Neighbors Abroad of Palo Alto, said the donations will go directly to Crecemos to rebuild an orphanage which was destroyed in the quake.

"I think right now even the spirit of support is really important to the Oaxacan Indians down there," said Wenzlau.

RELATED: Prepare NorCal: Disaster Preparedness Resources

Palo Alto and Oaxaca have been sister cities since the 1960s. The organization includes a student-exchange program and has a history of donating service vehicles.

"We have an ongoing commitment to send fire vehicles down to Oaxaca," said Wenzlau, who hopes to raise another $6,500 for recovery aid.

RELATED: At least 60 dead, over 200 injured after earthquake rocks Mexico

To date, Neighbors Abroad has donated a total of 14 vehicles.

Click here to donate and learn more.

Click here for recent stories and videos about earthquakes.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
prepare norcalearthquakedisasteru.s. & worldUSGSMenlo Park
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
EARTHQUAKE
Seismic building inspections underway in San Francisco
San Jose residents reminded to prepare after swarm of earthquakes
3.3, 3.4 magnitude earthquakes rattle South Bay
Bay Area Earthquake Tracker
More earthquake
Top Stories
Evacuations ordered after 'significant arrest' made in London terror attack
Ray wins 5th straight as Diamondbacks top Giants 3-2
Activists take to the streets ahead of DACA renewal deadline
Shu's Views: 49er and Raiders Sunday Night Football predictions
Jose strengthens to hurricane, may bring Nor'easter-like conditions to East Coast
Triple G and Canelo ready for big middleweight fight
U.C. leaders push grants to cover student DACA costs
SF mayor, police ask for help in 'Bubbles' homicide
Show More
California Democrats approve 'sanctuary state' bill
Police: Mom stabs boyfriend found naked on daughter
Woman suspected of E. Bay package thefts arrested
'Juggalos,' Trump supporters both set for National Mall rallies
SJ woman survives horrifying fall from cliff in Santa Cruz
More News
Top Video
Evacuations ordered after 'significant arrest' made in London terror attack
Activists take to the streets ahead of DACA renewal deadline
Shu's Views: 49er and Raiders Sunday Night Football predictions
California Democrats approve 'sanctuary state' bill
More Video