San Jose police were busy answering calls from concerned parents of students at Branham High School Saturday after a teacher who was an assistant director with the school band was accused of sexually assaulting a child.Parents say that band practiced inside Saturday as it always does several hours each Sunday. But this evening the band's assistant director was absent.He's locked up and faces serious allegations of sex abuse on a child."They're all upset and they have a competition next weekend. So this is throwing a monkey wrench into everything they are trying to rehearse for it," parent Larry Euley said.Euly has two children who attend Branham High in San Jose. One of them is on the flag team. He says members of the high school band are shocked after learning their assistant band director is accused of sexually abusing a 13-year old girl."They had no clue that any of this was going on," Euly said.Thirty-four-year old Samuel Neipp was also the music teacher at Dartmouth Middle School. And, that is where police say he used his position to exploit the girl."Threatened to post illicit images which is what we would deem child pornography of the victim to a social media platform," SJPD Sgt. Brian Spears said.According to detectives, Neipp's relationship lasted 3 years."We've received nonstop phone calls since 9 a.m. this morning," Spears said.Sergeant Spears says some of those calls were from potential other victims."Hopefully the judicial system will do what it's supposed to do. And due process will take care of itself," Euly said.On the band's website Neipp was also listed as a private piano teacher and choir director for his local church.He's now in jail accused of lewd acts with a minor with a court hearing set for Tuesday.