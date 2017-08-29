DEER

Deer spotted on Bay Bridge early this morning

The California Highway Patrol is trying to figure out how a four legged commuter ended up on the Bay Bridge. (CHP Oakland/Twitter)

TREASURE ISLAND, Calif (KGO) --
The California Highway Patrol is trying to figure out how a four legged commuter ended up on the Bay Bridge.

It's possible the little deer wanted to be part of a commercial. A crew was filming on the bridge overnight.

The CHP says the deer, stopped, looked at the officers before it made its way back into the woods on Yerba Buena Island.

There were no injuries and no issues on the bridge

This occurred around 3:30 a.m.

