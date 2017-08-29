Deer spotted on Bay Bridge early this morning

This morning our officers stopped a doe for toll evasion, on the Bay Bridge. She said she usually pays it, but today she was a buck short. pic.twitter.com/KkkDJpn5Ck — CHP Oakland (@CHPoakland) August 29, 2017

The California Highway Patrol is trying to figure out how a four legged commuter ended up on the Bay Bridge.It's possible the little deer wanted to be part of a commercial. A crew was filming on the bridge overnight.The CHP says the deer, stopped, looked at the officers before it made its way back into the woods on Yerba Buena Island.There were no injuries and no issues on the bridgeThis occurred around 3:30 a.m.